The law and institutional reform minister says the Corruption Perception Index also takes into account political will, enforcement and matters related to human rights and democracy.

PETALING JAYA: A country’s ranking in the Corruption Perception Index is not solely based on the arrests and charges brought against those involved in graft, Azalina Othman Said said.

The law and institutional reform minister said the CPI also took into account political will, enforcement and matters related to human rights and the strengthening of democracy.

“All of which requires the full commitment of every MP,” she said in a parliamentary written reply.

Azalina was responding to Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) who wanted the prime minister to explain how Malaysia could achieve its target of being the top 25 countries in the CPI following the conditional discharge granted by the court recently.

While Hamzah did not specify any particular case, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on all 47 of his corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering charges in September.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had previously set a 10-year target to improve Malaysia’s CPI ranking.

In January, Malaysia dropped points again in Transparency International’s annual CPI score.

In the anti-graft group’s report, Malaysia had a CPI score of 47 for 2022, representing a drop of six points in the annual index over the past three years.

In 2019, Malaysia had a CPI score of 53, but this reduced to 51 in 2020, and 48 in 2021.

Azalina went on to say that a special team would be formed to discuss ways to achieve the target set by Anwar.