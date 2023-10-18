Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar says while the government is against the LGBT lifestyle, it will not take away their rights, such as access to education.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not deny the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community specific rights stipulated under the Federal Constitution although it is against such lifestyle, the religious affairs minister said.

Na’im Mokhtar said such rights included access to education, Bernama reported.

“Therefore, the approach taken by Jakim is to work with other agencies to raise awareness and take action,” he told the Dewan Rakyat, referring to the Islamic development department.

“The goal is to help this group to return to the fitrah (natural state) and become aware of their mistakes.”

Na’im was replying to a supplementary question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) who wanted to know if Jakim had information regarding the number of same-sex marriages in the country.

Na’im said Jakim had no record on the matter and it had also not registered any same-sex marriages.

He said even if such marriages were to occur, individuals intending to register their marriage in this country would face difficulties because it would be against the law.

In January, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his administration would never recognise the LGBT ideology.

Last month, Anwar said the opposition towards LGBT was because the government respected the “consensus of the people”.

He said this when defending the raid by authorities of Swatch watches featuring LGBT themes.