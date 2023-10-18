PETALING JAYA: The transport ministry has denied that Malaysia’s ports have been used to facilitate the supply of jet fuel to the Myanmar junta.

In a written parliamentary reply, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said jet fuel was managed as “hazardous cargo” in the country’s ports for the use of commercial aircraft.

International media reported in February that jet fuel for the Myanmar junta’s aircraft was supplied through ports in either Singapore or Malaysia.

The delivery of jet fuel – which was going on while the Myanmar junta was conducting airstrikes in the country – was alleged to have been sent to the Yangon and Thilawa ports in Myanmar.

“Claims of Malaysia’s ports being used to facilitate the supply of jet fuel to the Myanmar junta’s bombers are not accurate,” Loke said in response to a question by Wong Chen (PH-Subang).

“Various measures have been implemented at ports to reduce smuggling risks.”

Wong had sought the government’s clarification on claims that Malaysian ports were used to facilitate the distribution of jet fuel to the Myanmar junta’s bombers.

Loke said all ports in Malaysia had strict screening processes under the supervision of the customs department.

He said these include customs forms for imports and exports, the use of specialised scanning machines for shipping activities, and physical inspections.