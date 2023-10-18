Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says there is no need for a Cabinet reshuffle at the moment.

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet vacancy for the post of domestic trade and cost of living minister will only be filled when there is a suitable candidate, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The position has been vacant since the death of Salahuddin Ayub in July and had prompted rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle in recent weeks.

“Is there a need to reshuffle? We will fill the vacancy when we have a suitable candidate,” Anwar told reporters after attending the Symposium – The Path Towards Greater Prosperity for Malaysia here.

Sabah, Sarawak affairs and special functions minister Armizan Ali is currently acting domestic trade and cost of living minister. Fuziah Salleh is the deputy minister.