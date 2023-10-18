The wing’s chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari says PAS Youth had played a significant role in the victories of the opposition in the last general election.

SHAH ALAM: PAS Youth is upset over the Islamic party’s decision to limit the number of young candidates fielded in the six state elections held two months ago.

The wing’s chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said PAS Youth had played a significant role in the victories of the opposition in the last general election.

Last year, Perikatan Nasional won 74 parliamentary seats, with PAS getting the lion’s share after securing 49 seats.

PAS also won the highest number of seats overall, followed by DAP, with 40.

“We are calling on the leadership to seriously consider giving the youth the opportunity and space to step up,” Fadhli said when officiating the wing’s muktamar tonight.

Fadhli said in the state polls in August, only the Selangor PAS Youth leader was named as a candidate.

Sukri Omar was PN’s candidate for Kota Anggerik. However, he lost to Pakatan Harapan’s Najwan Halimi in a three-cornered fight.

The other five states, namely, Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Penang did not feature any leaders from the wing, with PAS citing “several reasons and factors”, Fadhli said.

Separately, Fadhli said that PAS had become a mainstream party that was not only Islamic-centric, but also a Malay-based party.

However, he admitted there was a need to increase efforts to woo the non-Malay fence sitters.

Fadhli said that the scare-mongering tactics, including playing the race and religious card had “widened the gap”.

“But the youth must not give up and do nothing. They need to ensure that the non-Malay fence sitters understand the politics we are championing.”

He said PAS practised “mature politics” by not sidelining the non-Malays as seen in the appointment of a Gerakan assemblyman to the Kedah government, despite its PN ally winning only one seat.

Kulim assemblyman Wong Chia Zhen is the state executive councillor in charge of the human resources; Chinese, Indian and Siamese Community; and non-governmental organisations portfolio .

“PAS also appointed a non-Malay senator and a non-Malay aide to the Kedah menteri besar (Sanusi Nor).”

