The National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia says cabin crew are entitled to stay home and receive pay until MYAirline resumes operations.

PETALING JAYA: MYAirline Sdn Bhd has been urged to make partial payments of outstanding salaries owed to employees before embarking on other recovery measures.

The National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia (Nufam) maintained that all of the troubled low-cost carrier’s employees are entitled to receive their back wages until their employment is terminated.

The union also said cabin crew members have the right to keep to the terms of their employment contract, which allows them to stay at home and still receive their salaries until the airline resumes operations.

“The cabin crew members’ job is to serve passengers in airplanes, not outside the plane. Employees are bound by their original employment contract, and this cannot be amended according to anyone’s suitability, including employees.

“Nufam previously received information that there were employers who instructed their cabin crew to arrange files, chairs, and desks in the office. This is completely wrong under the terms and conditions of their employment contract.”

The union also reminded MYAirline employees that their contractual obligations are still in force, including any bonds they have with the company.

“Nufam advises MYAirline employees who want to terminate their employment contract to be careful so as to avoid getting into other issues.”

On Oct 12, MYAirline abruptly suspended its operations citing severe financial difficulties. The move has reportedly affected more than 125,000 passengers who purchased over RM20 million worth of tickets for trips until March 2024.

Following the suspension, MYAirline board member Azharuddin Abdul Rahman was reported to have said all employees remain fully employed and that no one has been ordered to take unpaid leave.