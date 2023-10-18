Bukit Aman Commercial CID director says investigations have been opened under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested the co-founder of a local airline, along with his wife and son on Tuesday evening, Bukit Aman Commercial CID director Ramli Yoosuf said.

He added that the three had been detained to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“The co-founder, 57, who is also a shareholder of the airline, along with his wife, 55, and son, 26, were arrested at their residence in Shah Alam at 5.30pm,” he said.

Ramli added that the police will submit remand applications for the three tomorrow.