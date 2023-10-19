The Alor Setar MP, who succeeds Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, won the post uncontested.

SHAH ALAM: Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden has been named the new PAS Youth chief after he won the post uncontested at the party polls this evening.

Afnan succeeds Ahmad Fadhli Shaari after the Pasir Mas MP decided not to defend his post. Prior to being named the new youth chief, Afnan was Fadhli’s deputy.

Manjoi assemblyman Hafez Sabri was named as the wing’s deputy chief, while Hanif Jamaluddin a vice-chief.

Both also won the posts uncontested.

Meanwhile, the wing also unveiled its 12 committee members.

They are Khairul Nadzir Helmi Azhar, Abdul Malik Ab Razak, Wan Abu Bakar Wan Mahussin, Khidhir Izaidin, Yusof Abdul Hadi, Nazrul Hakim Nazir, Harun Esa, Faizuddin Zai, Aizat Zakaria, Abdul Malik Abdul Karim, Hendri Hamshah, and Afiq Mazlan.

Of the 12, only Yusof, Hendri, Harun and Khidhir are fresh faces.

