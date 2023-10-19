The 1.5km highway segment will establish a direct link between the main route of the SUKE Expressway and Jalan Alam Damai.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prolintas today announced the opening of the Alam Damai Elevated Interchange on the Sg Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE), which will be accessible to the public from midnight.

The Alam Damai Elevated Interchange is the final section to be opened on the SUKE Expressway, marking the completion of the entire alignment.

In a statement today, Prolintas said the 1.5km elevated interchange would provide direct access between the main line of SUKE Expressway and Jalan Alam Damai, offering a convenient alternative route from Sri Petaling and Ulu Kelang to Alam Damai, and vice versa.

“The opening of the Alam Damai Elevated Interchange is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in Alam Damai, Taman Connaught, Taman Len Seng, Taman Bukit Anggerik, and the surrounding areas.

“It will also enhance connectivity to several strategic locations such as Ampang, Kuala Lumpur City, Sg Besi and Bukit Jalil and act as an alternative to the Middle Ring Road 2 or Jalan Loke Yew, which often experience traffic congestion during peak hours,” said Prolintas.

Phases 1 and 2 of the SUKE Expressway, spanning 24.4km and comprising the main route between the Sri Petaling Interchange and the Bukit Antarabangsa Interchange, were opened to the public on Sept 16, 2022, and June 16, 2023, respectively.

With the opening of the Alam Damai Elevated Interchange, toll collection at the entrance and exit ramps would come into effect simultaneously.