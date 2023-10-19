Syahredzan Johan says the remark by PAS’s Ahmad Marzuk Shaary is an insult to the House.

PETALING JAYA: Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) has filed a motion to refer Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) to the privileges committee over his “DAP kafir” remark earlier this week.

Syahredzan, one of the three DAP Muslim MPs, said he had filed the motion under Standing Order 36(12), which states that “any member who represents statements to mislead the Dewan Rakyat is deemed to be in contempt of the House and may be referred to the committee of privileges for the offence”.

“This is an insult to the House. Therefore, as MPs, we must put an end to such expressions, directed towards me as a Muslim MP,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Marzuk interjected and accused Syahredzan of misleading the House because his ‘kafir’ remark was specifically directed at certain individuals in DAP.

However, deputy speaker Ramli Nor said Speaker Johari Abdul is considering the motion, which will be expedited.

Yesterday, Ramli declared that there was no element of malicious intent by the PAS MP, who labelled a fellow MP as “kafir” or “infidel”.

He said the remarks by Marzuk during the Supply Bill 2024 debate were “academic” and did not violate Standing Order 36(6), which covers “imputing improper motives” to other MPs.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when Marzuk criticised Howard Lee (PH-Ipoh Timor) for citing Quranic verses in a viral video.

Marzuk said only scholars or muftis should be interpreting and explaining Quranic verses.

This prompted Lee to invoke Standing Order 36(6), which states that no member of the House shall impute improper motives to any other member.