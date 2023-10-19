Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu says the authorities will need to, among others, look at the price before making further decisions.

KUALA LUMPUR: The agriculture and food security ministry will get more details before making any decision following the Indian government’s approval to export 170,000 tonnes of white non-basmati rice to Malaysia.

Bernama reported its minister Mohamad Sabu as saying they would discuss the price and get more information on several matters.

“We will first see what the price is before making any move because this is new and at the agreement stage. The next stage will be price negotiations and so on,” he said.

Yesterday, the Indian government approved the export of 170,000 tonnes of white non-basmati rice to Malaysia as a sign of friendship.

The Indian High Commission here said the decision reflected India and Malaysia’s close ties and was in line with India’s ongoing policy to support allies in maintaining domestic food security.

The decision to allow the special allocation of white rice to Malaysia was communicated by the Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar to Malaysia’s foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.