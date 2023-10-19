Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says they are seeking to reach an agreement before the tabling of the bill as the state government does not have a two-thirds majority.

KUALA LIPIS: The Pahang government is still discussing the tabling of its anti-hopping bill with the opposition, said menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Wan Rosdy said they were seeking to reach an agreement before the tabling of the bill as the Pahang government did not have a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

“We are still at the discussion stage because we need two-thirds (to approve the bill). Since the current Pahang government does not have the numbers, we need to discuss with Perikatan Nasional (PN),” Bernama reported him as saying after officiating the state-level World Urban Planning Day celebrations here.

The next Pahang state assembly sitting is scheduled to start on Nov 20.

The results of the Pahang state elections, held concurrently with the 15th general election, saw Barisan Nasional and PN winning 17 seats each, while Pakatan Harapan secured eight seats.

On April 12, Pahang Speaker Sharkar Shamsudin said the anti-hopping bill would likely be tabled in May.

He said it was based on the agreement of all Pahang assemblymen after a briefing on the Constitution (Amendment) No 3 Act 2022 (Act A1663) (Anti-Party Hopping) from the Legal Adviser’s Office.

However, on May 1, Wan Rosdy said the tabling was postponed after the opposition asked for more time to study the bill and the government agreed, adding that it was willing to listen to the opposition’s proposals.