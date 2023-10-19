The GPS chief whip says potential candidates should drop the idea of contesting and wait for a much bigger election.

PUTRAJAYA: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Fadillah Yusof today suggested that its candidate be allowed to retain Jepak unopposed in the state by-election on Nov 4.

The deputy prime minister expressed confidence that the coalition would still win the seat even if there was to be a contest, adding that it would be a convincing victory.

“If there are hopefuls, maybe they should drop the idea (of contesting). Let us win unopposed. It would be a waste of money. Keep the money, and save the energy. Wait for a much bigger election,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Yesterday, GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg announced that former Sarawak National Anti-Drug Agency director Iskandar Turkee would be the coalition’s candidate in the Jepak by-election.

The by-election was called following the death of GPS’s assemblyman Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The Election Commission has set nominations for Oct 21, with early voting to take place on Oct 31.