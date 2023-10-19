A spokesman for the company that manages roads on Genting Highlands says fees will only be collected from drivers on their way up to the resort.

PETALING JAYA: Those driving up to Genting Highlands will have to pay toll charges soon, according to a spokesman for the company that manages roads on the highland.

Recently, photos of a structure being constructed at the Batang Kali-Gohtong Jaya road went viral, with netizens speculating that it may be a toll plaza.

According to Sin Chew Daily, a spokesman for Lingkaran Cekap Sdn Bhd said the firm will manage the toll’s operations, with drivers charged only when heading up Genting, and not on their way down.

However, the spokesman said she could not confirm when the toll would commence and how much the charges would be.

She also said Genting Malaysia Bhd built the roads on the highland in the mid-1960s and had been maintaining them ever since.

“Lingkaran Cekap is in charge of Genting’s roadworks, which include maintaining slopes, landslides, clearing fallen trees, trimming wild grass, maintaining sewage and streetlight systems and, most importantly, maintaining roads,” she was quoted as saying.

The spokesman dismissed rumours that the toll would start operating in June 2024 with charges fixed at between RM2.50 and RM3, saying more discussions must be held before an official announcement can be made.

She said the charges will take into account the maintenance work required to be carried out on the roads and the costs associated with them.

According to its 2022 annual report, Genting has a 49.4% interest in Lingkaran Cekap.