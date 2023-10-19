PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says the party will be with Perikatan Nasional as part of the federal government.

SHAH ALAM: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man is confident the party will once again be part of the federal government “soon”.

Tuan Ibrahim, who served as the environment and water minister in the previous two administrations, said foreign leaders he met told him the country’s future depended on PAS and Perikatan National.

“We will soon get the opportunity to lead the federal government. And PAS will be at the helm with PN,” he said, adding that the party must be prepared once again to take charge.

Tuan Ibrahim’ statement, when officiating the PAS Youth muktamar last night, came in the wake of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks that his administration was willing to offer PAS a place in the unity government.

Anwar, who is also the Pakatan Harapan chairman, reportedly told Time magazine the offer had yet to be rejected by PAS, nor had he received any positive feedback.

Yesterday, Tuan Ibrahim was reported as saying the party would not prevent delegates from discussing Anwar’s offer.

In his address last night, he said that when PAS was part of the government, it had only 18 parliamentary seats. Now, despite being in the opposition, it had more than 40 seats.

“This is a sign that the end (of being in the opposition) is near,” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd.