KUALA LUMPUR: In solidarity with the people of Palestine, a peaceful rally called Freedom for Palestine will be held at Dataran Merdeka on Sunday by Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM) and Humanitarian Care Malaysia.

The rally’s committee member, Siti Jamilah Sheikh Abdullah, said about 30,000 people from various religious backgrounds were expected to attend.

Former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar will be the guest of honour, along with other speakers such as church elder Goh Keat Peng, influencer Kavitha Sidhu and human rights activist Tan Zee Kin.

VPM chairman Musa Nordin urged rally-goers to avoid any form of violence or aggressive behaviour and not cause division or create conflict.