The decision was made by the Umno Supreme Council at its meeting in the federal capital tonight.

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Umno chief Ahmad Said, a former menteri besar, will lead Barisan Nasional’s election machinery for the Kemaman by-election, the Umno Supreme Council said tonight.

However, the Supreme Council did not discuss the choice of candidate for the by-election to be held on Dec 2, party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said.

“We have only decided on the head of the election machinery,” he told reporters after the Supreme Council meeting.

The Kemaman by-election was called after an election court nullified the 2022 general election victory of PN candidate Che Alias Hamid from PAS because state government aid contributions to voters were held to constitute election bribery.

Ahmad was one of four candidates in the election and polled 38,535 votes, losing by a 27,719-vote margin to Che Alias.

Johari for Bumiputera economic symposium

Asyraf said the Supreme Council had also appointed Johari Ghani to organise a symposium in preparation for the Bumiputera economic congress. “All findings, feedback, and contributions obtained through this symposium will be presented at the upcoming Bumiputera economic congress,” Asyraf said.

He also said there was no discussion on the possibility of sacking former Melaka executive councillor Jailani Khamis who had criticised the appointment of Ab Rauf Yusoh as the Melaka chief minister.

Last month, Jailani was issued a show cause letter for attending the naming of Perikatan Nasional’s candidate for the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections in Johor. In a letter to the Umno disciplinary board, which was leaked, Jailani had requested that the party sack him.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.