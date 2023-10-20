Khoo Poay Tiong says if the Islamic party continues playing up 3R issues it won’t be able to attract non-Muslim support.

PETALING JAYA: Non-Muslims will not be won over by PAS as long as the Islamic party persists to hold “extreme” views, says DAP central executive committee member Khoo Poay Tiong.

Khoo, who is Kota Melaka MP, said PAS was once regarded as being more open-minded and less intimidating when it was a partner in the former Pakatan Rakyat with DAP and PKR.

“If PAS holds extreme views and continues to play up 3R issues (on race, religion and royalty), how can they attract non-Muslims,” said Khoo, who is Melaka DAP vice-chairman.

He was responding to former PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari who last night said he was dismayed that the party had not managed to change the misconceptions non-Muslims had towards it.

Fadhli also blamed DAP for giving the non-Malays a wrong impression of PAS.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang at the party’s assembly today had also said it failed to woo non-Muslim voters as they did not get accurate information due to limited coverage by the media and on social media.

But Khoo said PAS should reflect on its actions of late. “What they are doing now is unacceptable to the non-Muslims, who are also terrified by PAS,” he said.