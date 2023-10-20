GRS secretary-general Masidi Manjun says the nine-month-old state government could not arbitrarily sack those who are still serving.

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Masidi Manjun has appealed to Upko to give the state’s ruling coalition more time to distribute government posts to its allies.

Masidi said the current government is nine months old and it would take time to “make adjustments to the distribution of positions”, The Borneo Post reported.

“Everyone should also understand that we cannot arbitrarily terminate the positions of those who are still serving. Some of them serve on a two-year contract, and they have family commitments and so on,” he was quoted as saying.

Masidi was asked to comment on Upko president Ewon Benedick’s recent statement where he reminded GRS that the alliance it had with Pakatan Harapan must be translated through power-sharing all the way down to the grassroots level.

Upko is a member of PH, which currently backs the Hajiji Noor government.

Masidi, who is state finance minister, said there was a need to be more humane when it came to managing those with jobs. “So give us time to make adjustments.”

He also said there were a limited number of posts in the state government, and everyone had to learn to get used to the fact they are getting less than before.

“GRS members are also complaining that they are not getting some of the posts they were promised in some constituencies,” he said, adding it might be easier to make these adjustments after the next election.