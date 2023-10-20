The prosecution has filed an appeal against their acquittal of a charge of murdering the teenager.

PETALING JAYA: The family of the late T Nhaveen has urged the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to arrest five people acquitted of his murder while the prosecution pursues an appeal against the High Court’s decision.

Activist Arun Dorasamy, the founder of a pressure group advocating for justice in Nhaveen’s death, said authorities should ensure the five would not abscond.

The five were found not guilty of murdering Nhaveen in 2017 by the High Court in George Town earlier this month. The prosecutors have since filed an appeal, with no hearing dates set.

“We have written to the AGC asking for their arrests. It would also reduce public anger,” Arun said in an online press conference today.

According to him, about 40 police reports have been lodged by “concerned people nationwide” asking for similar action by the AGC.

Arun also said the family hoped the prosecution would appeal the decision to acquit the accused of assaulting T Previin, a star witness in the trial.