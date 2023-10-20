They include people from all around the world, says Bukit Aman CCID director Ramli Yoosuf.

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested 1,160 people for suspected involvement in call centre scam syndicates and various scamming offences this year.

They comprise 791 Malaysians, 300 from China, 20 from Indonesia, 13 from Taiwan, eight from Bangladesh, six from Vietnam, four from Pakistan, three from Thailand, three from Singapore, two from the Philippines, and two from India.

There was also one person each from the UK, France, Nigeria, Nepal, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Jordan and Iran, said Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department director Ramli Yoosuf.

Ramli said 501 of them have been charged with various offences, while 659 others are still under investigation, with a number of them released under police bail.

Police have conducted 148 raids so far to cripple scam call centres, he said. Only 69 of the centres targeted Malaysians, while the rest targeted victims from around the world.

Ramli said foreign embassies have been informed, and police are actively cooperating with overseas authorities, including the US, Singapore, and Australia to eradicate cross-border scams.