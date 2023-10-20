Saarani Mohamad visited a rare-earth factory in Nanning as part of efforts to seek cooperation with China in mineral extraction.

PETALING JAYA: Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad visited a rare-earth extraction factory in Nanning, China, in the state government’s effort to seek cooperation with the republic on the latest technology in mineral extraction, especially in rare-earth elements.

He arrived in Nanning yesterday to visit China Rare Earth Group Co Ltd’s factory, according to the Perak menteri besar’s office, Bernama reported.

The statement said state investment arm Menteri Besar Incorporated would “strengthen the strategic relationship in the use of technology, especially in terms of extracting rare-earth elements safely and responsibly”.

Cooperation with China would enable efforts to improve the mineral industry as in-situ leaching had been shown to be the safest and most sustainable method for lanthanide mining.

A lanthanide mining pilot project in Mukim Kenering, Hulu Perak, was successfully carried out, resulting in the return of approximately RM16 million in royalties to the state government as of July, the statement said.