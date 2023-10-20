The menteri besar says the international community has a responsibility to support a ceasefire and facilitate delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor will provide RM1 million to the trust fund for Palestine managed by the foreign ministry, said menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

He said the aid would help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and was part of collective efforts worldwide to uphold justice and oppose violence.

He said the international community had a responsibility to set aside all differences, support a ceasefire, and facilitate the safe and speedy delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, especially to the victims including women, children, and the elderly.

Amirudin condemned Israeli actions since Oct 9 against what he called “a defenceless population” which had resulted in the loss of up to 4,000 Palestinian lives.