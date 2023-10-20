State exco Izham Hashim says this is to ensure the dams will be able to contain the expected high level of rain.

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is taking steps to gradually reduce the water storage capacity in preparation for the northeast monsoon season.

State infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim said the Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) had initiated this in mid-August.

“This is Luas’s initiative to ensure all dams are prepared to receive a high level of rain density and to prevent an overflow of water from the dams which could cause flooding,” he said in a statement.

There are seven dams in Selangor, namely the Sungai Selangor and Sungai Tinggi dams in Hulu Selangor; the Tasik Subang dam in Petaling; and the Sungai Langat and Semenyih dams in Hulu Langat, which function as raw water supply reservoirs operated by Air Selangor.

Meanwhile, the Klang Gates and Batu dams in Gombak are dual-function dams for the purpose of flood mitigation and raw water supply, jointly operated by the irrigation and drainage department and Air Selangor.