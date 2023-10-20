He is believed to have done it on purpose, and was beaten up. Police have arrested 24 men over the incident.

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 24 men on suspicion of assaulting a teenager who is believed to have deliberately revved his motorcycle while a religious procession was taking place.

The assault took place at a petrol station in Bagan Ajam, Penang, earlier today.

Seberang Perai North police chief Asri Shafie said the men, aged 16-24 were nabbed after video clips of the assault went viral.

He said one of the suspects had a criminal record.

“Initial investigations reveal that the incident occurred after the victim revved his motorcycle during a religious procession on purpose,” the police statement said.

A three-second video clip features a group of men kicking and punching someone, while another clip featured a group of men confronting each other before a brawl broke out.

A third clip showed a teenager with blood streaking down his face, as his friends attempted to calm him down.

Asri urged those with information on the case to call the investigating officer, Nazri Wan Chik, at 014-319 0131.