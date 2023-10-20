Photos have been circulated showing two scantily-dressed women walking about in Kota Kinabalu.

PETALING JAYA: Travel agents in Sabah have been reminded to brief tourists about being properly dressed after photographs were circulated online showing two scantily-dressed women in Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah police chief Jauteh Dikun said authorities were aware of the tourists’ behaviour, the Borneo Post reported.

“Therefore, I advise travel agents and operators to properly brief the tourists on the etiquettes practised in our country, including dress codes. This should include cultural compliance and information on the appropriate way of dressing when visiting our country,” he was quoted as saying.

He said any foreign tourist found to behave indecently was at risk of a three-month jail term or a fine or both if found guilty for obscene behaviour.

Jauteh said the travel agents or operators who brought the tourist would also be detained if such an incident happened.

“This responsibility also rests with the tour operators and the police will carry out an investigation to ensure they comply with the advice given.”

Kota Kinabalu police chief Zaidi Abdullah had previously said investigations were being made into two cases of women photographed in revealing clothing.

One photo taken at night showed a woman with bare breasts and buttocks, while another photo showed a woman strolling down Jalan Gaya in a bikini and carrying her luggage.