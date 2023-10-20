A holistic approach is needed to minimise unplanned pregnancies, which is the root cause, says the Malaysian Medical Association.

PETALING JAYA: The Unesco model of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) can be a useful tool in efforts to curb the practice of baby dumping, says the president of the Malaysian Medical Association.

Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz said baby dumping, or the disposal of foetuses and infants, was largely attributable to unplanned pregnancies. She said a holistic approach was needed to reduce such occurrences.

“The implementation of CSE according to the Unesco model, together with (improved) access to sexual and reproductive health services, will lower the number of unplanned pregnancies significantly,” Azizan told FMT.

According to the Unesco website, CSE is a “curriculum-based process of teaching and learning about the cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of sexuality”.

On Oct 15, the body of a newborn was found by a janitor in the cistern of a toilet at Tawau Hospital, with the umbilical cord still intact.

Earlier, in June, women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri said 256 cases of abandoned babies were recorded between 2020 and 2022 – an average of 1.6 cases a week.

Nancy said the government had launched the Pekerti national sexuality education programme to foster community awareness of reproductive health and pregnancy out of wedlock.

Lilian Kok, a programme officer with the All Women’s Action Society, agreed with MMA, saying the current sexuality education programme needs to be more inclusive.

Kok said topics relating to contraception, pregnancy prevention, sexually transmitted diseases, and the emotional aspects of romantic relationships should be incorporated into the programme.

“It’s also crucial to tailor education to the age and developmental level of students, starting early and progressing gradually.

“Promoting consent, respect and healthy relationships is vital, as is addressing cultural sensitivity to accommodate (Malaysia’s) diverse backgrounds and beliefs,” she told FMT.

She also suggested that the government set up special agencies for people to hand in unwanted babies without fear of legal consequences.

Such “safe havens” could provide a safer alternative to abandoning babies in unsafe locations, she said.

Dr Choong Sim Poey from Reproductive Rights Advocacy Alliance Malaysia said the implementation of CSE would require the government to ensure that teachers were equipped to deliver the programme.

“Train the teachers with a good curriculum, and make sure (students) can learn about the precautions (for sexual activities) and the dangers of unprotected sex,” he said.

Choong also said the government should make safe abortion available, as unwanted pregnancies would still happen regardless of the preventative measures in place.

“In such cases, (it is) in the best interest of the teenager to have an abortion. Unfortunately, the government’s policy on this matter is unclear,” he said.