Wira Sudepja Rabu says spending time with daughter Nur Wadihan, who suffers from cerebral palsy, helps with her emotional development.

PETALING JAYA: Nur Wadihan Wira Sudepja, like most teenagers, is a thrill seeker.

Never mind that she suffers from cerebral palsy (CP) and is wheelchair-bound.

Fortunately for the 15-year-old, her father, Wira Sudepja Rabu, is more than willing to be her partner in crime – or more precisely, her “hands” and “legs” – when she yearns for an adrenaline rush.

Father and daughter caught the public’s attention after a video featuring Wira running while wheeling Wadihan to the finish line of the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon made its rounds on social media earlier this month.

For Wira, 48, the race was more than just a contest. It was an opportunity to run with his “angel”.

“I know she will never be able to walk for the rest of her life.

“But that day, it felt like I could run with her,” he told FMT.

Wira was initially concerned that Wadihan would not be able to complete the 21km route but those worries vanished, along with the fatigue, the moment he saw the smile his daughter flashed when they reached the finish line.

“Here I was fretting over Wadihan, but as it turned out, the other runners were impressed (by what we accomplished) and that just changed how I saw things,” said the father of two.

A form of therapy

For Wira, spending time with his daughter helped with her emotional development.

“She doesn’t laugh often, but when she does, you know it’s (the joy) is real,” he said.

Wira and other parents who have children suffering from CP have formed a group called “Bikeisable” to help promote awareness about the disorder.

One of its members, Fazli Samad, said “Bikeisable” provides two-in-one therapy – one for the parents and children, as well as acts as a support group of sorts for the parents.

Another member, Shahriman Nordin, said: “We share something in common. We have become good friends who help each other out. It’s like a family.”

CP is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. It is the most common motor disability in childhood.