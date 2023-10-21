Party president Muhyiddin Yassin says the Supreme Council will decide on the matter once the disciplinary board has obtained an explanation.

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu MP who decided to back Anwar Ibrahim’s government will know his fate next week, party president Muhyiddin Yassin said.

Muhyiddin said the party’s Supreme Council meeting on Thursday would discuss what disciplinary action should be taken against Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, the MP for Kuala Kangsar.

The disciplinary board would handle the matter, said Muhyiddin according to Berita Harian.

“They (the disciplinary board) will issue a show cause letter and get him to explain to them why no action should be taken. The disciplinary board would then have to respond to him and then after that the Supreme Council would decide,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, Iskandar Dzulkarnain said his decision to support the government was made after considering the urgent need to address the rising cost of living in his constituency.

However, he said he would not leave or betray Bersatu under any circumstances, adding that he is still loyal to his party.

He said that even though he might face the risk of disciplinary action by Bersatu, he was unwilling to see the voters in his area being left behind economically because of political disputes.

Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin subsequently claimed that Iskandar Dzulkarnain had been pressured by the government into supporting Anwar. The allegation was later dismissed by Anwar.