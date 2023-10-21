Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Noor says political rivals resort to legal action when they cannot defend criticisms against them.

SHAH ALAM: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor says he is prepared to face the multiple court charges brought against him, saying it as an inherent part of politics.

Sanusi, who is also the Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director, described the charges as an attempt at “character assassination”, adding that his political rivals resort to legal action when they cannot defend criticisms against them.

“We (in PAS) are ready to face any challenge. Everything will be addressed in court,” he told delegates at a ceramah here last night.

In July, Sanusi claimed trial to two sedition charges over statements he allegedly made against the royalty.

He went on to compare the government’s strategy of hauling the opposition to court to one allegedly adopted by former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in silencing his critics.

“They are suing us to intimidate us. Whenever they cannot counter an argument, the best way to go is to sue.”

He added that there is a possibility that he might win his cases.