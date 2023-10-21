Sallehen Mukhyi says there shouldn’t be instances where individuals submit their ‘resumes’ to become candidates without showing a substantial support base.

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties should not field candidates in areas where they do not have a strong presence, says PAS’s Sabak assemblyman Sallehen Mukhyi.

He said there shouldn’t be instances where individuals submit their “resumes” to the party leadership to become candidates without showing a substantial support base.

“This needs to be carefully examined from now on.

“If the set standards are not met, regardless of whether it’s PAS or Bersatu, there’s no need to nominate candidates in a particular place,” he said while debating the president’s speech at the party’s 69th muktamar today.

Sallehen said these discussions must take place now so that the coalition’s leadership can assess which areas can be won, in terms of the strength of the machinery of the respective component parties.

“PN’s leadership can then evaluate which parliamentary and state seats are most winnable, and this can serve as the basis for making our decisions,” he said.