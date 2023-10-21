Muallim police chief Hasni Nasir says the driver was arrested yesterday for questioning and released on police bail at 2pm today.

PETALING JAYA: Police have released a 30-year-old motorist involved in a crash that killed three Kedah PAS women’s wing leaders on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) yesterday.

Muallim police chief Hasni Nasir said the driver was arrested yesterday for questioning and released on police bail at 2pm today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving,” he told reporters in a WhatsApp chat group.

Yesterday, Sinar Harian reported that the three Kedah PAS women’s wing leaders were killed in a car crash on the PLUS highway while on their way home to Sungai Petani after attending the party’s muktamar in the morning.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the dead were from the party’s Sungai Petani division women’s wing, namely its chief, Taibah Sulaiman, youth chief Fatihah Nabilah and deputy secretary-general Najihah Amzi.

Two of them died at the scene of the accident, which occurred near Behrang, Perak, while the third died on the way to the hospital.