SEREMBAN: Former Negeri Sembilan state assembly speaker Zulkefly Omar died at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital (formerly known as Serdang Hospital), Selangor, today. He was 59.

Negeri Sembilan state assembly speaker MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman, who confirmed the matter, said Zulkefly was admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital two days ago due to complications from various health problems.

“I was informed Zulkefly died at 1.30pm. His remains will be taken to the Lenggeng Mosque for the funeral prayers after the Asar prayer.”

Ibrahim, who is Negeri Sembilan Amanah chairman, regarded Zulkefly’s death as a great loss to the party.

Zulkefly was the Negeri Sembilan Amanah vice-chairman.

Zulkefly started his political career with PAS and contested for the Lenggeng state seat in the 10th general election in 1999.

He was PAS commissioner from 2007-2011.

After joining Amanah, Zulkefly contested for the Johol state seat and the Jelebu parliamentary seat in GE15 in November last year.

He was appointed the Negeri Sembilan state assembly speaker in July 2018 and held the post until last month.