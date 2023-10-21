Ahmad Said responds to Bersatu information chief Razali Idris suggesting the coalition skip the Kemaman parliamentary by-election to spare itself the shame of losing.

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu Barisan Nasional chief Ahmad Said has lashed out at Bersatu information chief Razali Idris for suggesting that the coalition skip the coming Kemaman parliamentary by-election to spare itself the shame of losing.

Ahmad said it was PAS that should sit out the polls to show its remorse after an election court nullified Perikatan Nasional’s win in the constituency in last year’s general election (GE15) over bribery claims.

“PAS should be ashamed of itself (over the election court’s findings), but they are not.

“It was clear they were involved in bribery … giving money in exchange for votes,” he told FMT.

On Sept 26, the election court in Kuala Terengganu nullified the victory of PAS’s Che Alias Hamid in GE15 after ruling that the distribution of i-Belia and i-Siswa government aid to voters during the campaign period constituted election bribery.

Ahmad said elections were fair game for all if players followed the rules and there would be no shame in losing.

The former Terengganu menteri besar, who will lead BN’s election machinery in the Dec 2 by-election, warned PN and its lynchpin, PAS, not to be overly confident about their chances as BN had won big in Terengganu before.

He said in the 2004 general election, BN had won 28 of the 32 seats in Terengganu’s legislative assembly.

Earlier, Utusan Malaysia quoted Razali as saying that BN and Umno should stay out of the Kemaman by-election as they were most likely to lose. He said it would also save them the embarrassment of losing.