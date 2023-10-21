Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says it has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Palestine issue was a humanitarian cause and also for the sake of justice.

He added that it was not a matter of ethnicity, religion or the Arab world, Bernama reported.

“It is a Palestinian issue. An issue of seizing the rights of the people, their land, their property, and even their dignity,” he was quoted as saying.

Anwar was speaking to some 300 Malaysians in a meet and greet session with the diaspora in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last night.

Also present were foreign minister Zambry Abd Kadir and investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

Anwar went on to say that when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict flared up again recently, the entire world was angered by the violence that was taking place, despite the fact that the atrocities against the people of Palestine, including the land grabbing and the killing of women and children, had gone on for decades.

“Where is the humanity? This is why we need to speak out,” he said,

He expressed hope that the small steps taken by Malaysia to help the Palestinians would encourage other countries to follow suit.

Anwar stressed that the country’s efforts to push the Palestinian cause was not spurred by the fact it wanted to “play hero” but on the basis of its responsibility to defend Muslims.

“The ummah is challenged and tested. Hence, we must show our firmness.”