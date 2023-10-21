They say moves to replace the chief minister began before the state elections in August.

PETALING JAYA: The supposed plot to oust Chow Kon Yeow as Penang chief minister has been in the works for some time, two DAP sources have revealed.

One DAP leader who spoke to FMT on condition of anonymity, said the recent “noise” over Penang Development Corporation’s (PDC) sale of industrial land to a private company was an excuse to further push for Chow’s removal.

The source was referring to PDC’s sale of a plot of land to Umech Land Sdn Bhd, which was subsequently acquired by a major property developer.

The land sale drew criticism following claims it was sold below market value.

Although the land sale has since been called off by the Penang government, the source said the whole issue was aimed at “embarrassing” Chow.

“Penang DAP leaders, particularly those aligned to Chow, have known this (plan to oust Chow) was coming for some time,” said the source.

“It’s an uphill battle for Chow, because not everyone in the state assembly will back him 100%. His position has been weakened after the last state elections.”

Over the weekend, Chow said there were attempts to replace him as chief minister before the August state elections.

However, the Penang DAP chairman backtracked on his claim on Tuesday, saying he was merely speaking about how things were before the state elections.

The source said that some top DAP leaders at the federal level were aware of the issue but preferred to stay out of it.

“They don’t want to be seen as if they are taking sides.”

Meanwhile, another Penang DAP source said a certain leader was pushing for Chow’s removal.

The source who declined to be named said attempts to oust Chow started even before the state elections.

“There were disagreements (between Chow and the leader) over the choice of candidates,” the source told FMT.

“What’s certain is that they aren’t on the same team anymore.”