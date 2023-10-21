SHAH ALAM: Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar says the four state governments led by Perikatan Nasional, known as “SG4”, are open to receiving viewpoints from anyone, including DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

He told a press conference that he was previously asked why the SG4, comprising Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis and Terengganu, wanted to involve former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a special adviser to their administrations.

“I said there is an added value that we would like to achieve (with Mahathir as adviser).

“I am open to receiving any advice or opinions from anyone, even if it’s from Lim Kit Siang.

“This issue transcends politics because if we only talk about politics all the time, we won’t achieve anything,” he told reporters at the sidelines of PAS’s 69th muktamar here today.

Lim, a former Iskandar Puteri MP, is known to be a longstanding critic of PAS. He made the decision to step away from his political career in March last year, after 56 years of service.

Samsuri, who is a PAS vice-president, said PAS is confident that the four governments naming Mahathir as their adviser would not affect their relationship with the federal government.

He said some matters required a non-partisan approach and non-political commitments from various parties.

“Any added value that we can achieve, regardless of its source, should be welcomed,” he said.

Earlier today, Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli said SG4 had the potential to become an economic powerhouse with Mahathir as their adviser.

“This potential in SG4 would be feared by the 10th prime minister,” Shukri said at a ceramah last night, referring to Anwar Ibrahim.

Shukri said just last week, RM1.3 billion in investments had been recorded in his state, showing its growing potential for growth.