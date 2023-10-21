He says the decision sends the message that GPS is the best and most capable of defending the rights of Sarawakians.

KUALA LUMPUR: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) says it appreciates the decision of Pakatan Harapan (PH) not to nominate a candidate for the Jepak state by-election.

GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg said the decision sends the message that GPS is the best and most capable of defending the rights of Sarawakians.

“I am thankful to PH for not nominating its candidate and to Perikatan Nasional (PN), which also did not contest.

“We do not proclaim it loudly, but we understand that Sarawak can only be administered by Sarawakians themselves.

“I hope our future will be brighter when we defend the present Sarawak political system.”

He was speaking at a ‘’Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak” town hall programme at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre here today.

The Jepak by-election, which is being held following the death of its incumbent, Talib Zulpilip, on Sept 15, will see a three-cornered fight involving GPS, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).

GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee, 54, will challenge PBK’s Stevenson Joseph Sumbang, 42, and Aspirasi’s Chieng Lea Phing, 64.

Queried on the shortage of teachers in Sarawak, Abang Johari said the state government was working with the education ministry to resolve the matter.

“We are focusing on training Sarawakians to be teachers in our schools. We are working with the Swinburne University of Technology, which is recognised by the education ministry, for the training of our teachers.”

Abang Johari said Sarawak was also busy preparing for the eventuality that the state may be chosen to host the 2027 SEA Games.

He said the preparations include constructing and upgrading sports facilities in the state to ensure the event is a success and on par with international standards.

“We have been informed to be prepared in case we are asked by the youth and sports ministry to be the host for the 2027 Sea Games.”