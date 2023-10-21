SHAH ALAM: PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan dismisses claims of hypocrisy against the party after announcing that it was hoping to win over non-Muslim and non-Malay support ahead of the 16th general election (GE16).

He said PAS had never forsaken this group of voters, though he admitted that it was limited to only those who were “not extreme”.

Takiyuddin defended party president Abdul Hadi Awang, who in his speech at the PAS muktamar yesterday, said that he never marginalised non-Muslims but had instead, accepted their presence in society.

“If you listened to the president’s speech, we have no issues with non-extreme, non-Muslims. We just have trouble working with the ‘extreme’ folk,” he told a press conference at the Islamic party’s annual general meeting here.

Takiyuddin was responding to criticism levelled by PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who claimed that Hadi’s remarks on wooing non-Malay and non-Muslim voters showed hypocrisy on his part.

Nik Nazmi said Hadi had previously labelled non-Muslims as “destroyers” of the country who ruin politics and the economy. Hence, Hadi’s sudden change in stance was not consistent with his past statements.

Takiyuddin brushed off Nik Nazmi’s claims, adding that PAS had previously worked with non-Islamic parties such as DAP, MCA and MIC.

He said currently, PAS was engaging with Chinese consultative councils in every state through Gerakan, its partner in Perikatan Nasional.

Meanwhile, at the muktamar today, PAS launched its own mobile app, MyOnePas, calling it a first by a political party in the country.

PAS said the app’s key features include an e-wallet with a Mastercard debit card. Users can load up to RM35,000 into their account, with a RM10,000 limit for e-wallet and RM25,000 limit for debit cards.

The app also features an indicator for kiblat (the direction to Mecca for prayers), party-related news, and a one-stop centre for PAS members.

MyOnePas is now available on the Google Play Store, and will be released on Apple’s App Store on Nov 24.