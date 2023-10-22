The local government development minister says PR1MA will also complete all 24 ‘sick’ projects taken over from the previous government.

PETALING JAYA: The government expects 9,500 affordable housing units under the PR1MA project to be completed by the end of the year.

Local government development minister Nga Kor Ming said he paid a working visit to PR1MA’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya on Friday and was given an update by PR1MA chairman Azrulnizam Abdul Aziz and the management on the progress of the affordable housing projects.

“I was also informed that PR1MA will complete all 24 ‘sick’ projects taken over from the previous government,” he said, according to Bernama.

During the visit, Nga said he was also briefed on the provision of 53,646 PR1MA housing units across the country.

On May 15, Nga said his ministry would ensure that there would be no more “sick” PR1MA housing projects by next year.

He said the ministry was committed to building 500,000 affordable houses by 2025 under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Since the establishment of a special task force to oversee sick and abandoned private housing projects, the ministry has rescued 256 housing projects with a market value of RM23.4 billion.