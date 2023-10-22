Health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa says this is essential to prevent the problem from worsening and teens being involved in suicide.

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry will develop a mental health action plan for children and teenagers in view of the increase in mental health cases in this group.

Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the increase in mental health problems among juveniles is a worrying trend because they are the future leaders of the country.

“An action plan will be developed so that this problem does not worsen to the point of suicide (among this group),” she said after attending the 2023 World Mental Health Day celebration here today.

On Oct 14, Zaliha said that based on the National Health and Morbidity Survey report, 424,000 children in the country had experienced mental health issues throughout the past year. This trend was seen to be increasing post-Covid-19, she added.

Zaliha said the awareness regarding mental health was still low and the ministry will implement various approaches so that the people know more about the importance of mental health.

Zaliha said people can now access various services related to mental health through digital platforms, including the MyMinda module on the MySejahtera app.

“Through MyMinda, users can check their mental health status by answering certain questions, obtain psycho-educational materials and access psycho-social support services,’ she said.

At the event, she launched the training module on suicide prevention for first-line responders.

Also launched was the training module on mental health and psychosocial support services, which was developed to train other health personnel, such as family physicians, medical officers and paramedics, in health clinics nationwide.