PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man reveals the former Umno leader is among the names being suggested to stand in the by-election in Terengganu.

SHAH ALAM: Former minister Annuar Musa is a potential candidate for the Kemaman by-election on Dec 2, says PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The former Umno leader’s potential candidacy comes a day after it was confirmed that Che Alias Hamid, who won the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) last November, was also in the running to contest in the polls.

“Many (PAS members) suggested names like Tun (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) and Annuar Musa. Some others want us to retain Che Alias Hamid who won (in GE15) with a majority of 25,000,” he said at the muktamar last night.

“But God willing, the candidate will be from PAS.”

In GE15, Che Alias defeated former Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Said of Barisan Nasional and a candidate from Pakatan Harapan in a three-cornered fight.

His win however was annulled last month after an election court held that the state government’s aid contributions to voters constituted election bribery.

On Friday, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said it would be unreasonable to field Mahathir, a former prime minister, for the parliamentary seat.

Tuan Ibrahim went on to say that the party wanted to emulate its victory in the Kuala Terengganu by-election last Aigust, which saw the Islamic party win by a majority of 47,000 votes, up from the 40,000-vote majority in GE15.

In December, it was reported that Annuar was sacked from Umno for alleged breach of party discipline.

The former Ketereh MP, who joined PAS in June, was previously shortlisted as a candidate for the six state polls in August but claimed he was not interested in running. Hadi said at the time that the party felt Annuar deserved a “role at the national level”.