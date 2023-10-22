The couple, working as helpers at an eatery, tested positive for methamphetamine.

JITRA: Police arrested a married couple and seized drugs believed to be syabu, weighing over 8.5kg and worth about RM297,500, in Changlun near here.

Kedah narcotics CID chief Taufik Maidin said acting on a public tip-off, police detained a 28-year-old man outside a house in Changlun about 11.15pm on Wednesday.

Upon inspecting the man’s bag, the police team found eight transparent plastic packets containing drugs.

“Following the arrest, the team detained the man’s wife, aged 20, in a car parked in front of an eatery in Changlun.

“Police also seized the car and jewellery valued at RM152,200,” he said at a press conference here today.

