PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad claims DAP is using Umno to win over Malay voters similar to how it used PAS in previous general elections.

SHAH ALAM: PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad last night warned Umno that its alliance with DAP will only last if the Malay-based party continues to obey the latter.

“DAP will help you as long as you listen to them and will leave you once you don’t comply with them,” he said at the PAS general assembly last night .

Idris also said that DAP had used PAS in order to win over Malay voters, referring to the time the two parties were part of Pakatan Rakyat (PR), the then opposition coalition in the 2013 general election (GE13).

He claimed DAP was now using Umno for the same purpose. DAP, a component of Pakatan Harapan, and Umno (Barisan Nasional) are currently allies in the unity government.

“To Umno, you can be happy for a while but trust me, you will be punished by the people.”

Idris went on to cite Umno’s disastrous performance in the six state elections in August as proof that the party was being punished by voters. Umno only won 19 of the 108 seats it contested.

It failed to win a single seat in Kedah and Terengganu, and won only one seat in Kelantan. It lost ground in Penang, Selangor and even Negeri Sembilan.

PR, which was formed in 2008 after the opposition’s success in ending BN’s two-third majority in the general election, dissolved in 2015 after the Islamic party led by its president Abdul Hadi Awang decided to leave the coalition.

Separately, Idris told Perikatan Nasional supporters to be patient and continue their work on the ground.

“Just be patient, let’s work together, InsyaAllah we will become stronger after the 16th general election,” he said.