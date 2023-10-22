The DAP secretary-general says these claims are only based on personal opinions and do not reflect the reality on the ground.

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has dismissed allegations that his party continues to use MCA as a “punching bag” and a scapegoat for its own failures.

He said the allegations, made by MCA deputy president Mah Hang Soon earlier, only reflected the latter’s personal opinion and not the reality on the ground.

“Those are personal opinions from individuals or MCA leaders who feel it’s difficult for them to work with us, but those are their own personal views,” Loke told reporters after the Negeri Sembilan DAP Convention.

He said there seemed to be no issues in the cooperation between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan as a whole at both the federal and state levels.

“In Negeri Sembilan, the PH-BN relationship is good, as shown by the attendance of BN’s representatives at the DAP Convention here today.”

Loke also said the new state government was formed swiftly and without much trouble following the Aug 12 state polls, where PH-BN won 31 out of the 36 state seats in Negeri Sembilan.

“We reached a compromise very quickly and settled the appointments of executive councillors through negotiations. It wasn’t a problem for us in Negeri Sembilan.

“Why did they (MCA) make such comments? Do they feel neglected?”

Earlier today, at MCA’s 70th annual general meeting, Mah ruled out “comprehensive cooperation” with DAP, adding that this was not necessary or the right time for it.

“MCA has been the target of attacks and smears by DAP for decades. The party became their subject for political annihilation.

“The accumulation of negative sentiments against the party cannot be easily dismissed.”

However, Mah said if DAP aligns with MCA’s principles, both parties could continue to collaborate on particular matters to protect the interests of the Chinese community.