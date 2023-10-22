The PAS president calls on members to work on maintaining the party’s control over the four Perikatan Nasional-led states instead of ‘exposing’ any shortcomings to its rivals.

SHAH ALAM: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has cautioned party members against any act of sabotage that can lead to the downfall of the state governments led by Perikatan Nasional.

He said even if there were weaknesses in the states’ administration, party members should work towards fixing these shortcomings.

“Party members must not sabotage this ‘ship’. We need to defend our party’s rule (in these states) and please do not expose any of these weaknesses to our rivals.

“Grassroots leaders should also help the MPs and assemblymen who won, and we must assist in areas where the representatives are weak.

“This is important (for PAS) to continue leading the states under our control,” he said during his closing speech at PAS’s muktamar today.

Hadi also gave an assurance that PAS would not be “cruel” or vengeful when it forms the federal government, adding that the four states it leads should stand as examples of their administration style.

“Don’t become like Pakatan Harapan. They don’t seem like they are cruel, but they are. They talk about good governance and such, but they don’t even practise what they preach,” he said.

Commenting on race, religion, and royalty (3R) issues, Hadi dared PH to take a serious stance and action against those who challenged shariah law, fatwas and the royal institutions.

“We cannot let this be. We need to rise up and stand against it. We must take action against these people.”

He said PAS was the one that organised a rally against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in the past.