The Umno president says his party is focussed on the welfare of all Malaysians without compromising on Malay and Islamic related issues.

PUTRAJAYA: Umno has snubbed an offer from Perikatan Nasional to join the opposition and help champion the Islamic cause. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his party was focussed on the welfare of all Malaysians.

Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, said that while Umno had never compromised on matters related to Malays and Islam, there was a need to acknowledge that Malaysia is a plural society.

“We are very comfortable being in the unity government. They (PN) “should not waste their time by inviting us to join PN,” he told reporters after closing a sports tournament here.

Zahid said this in response to a proposal by Bersatu information chief Razali Idris that Umno join PN to form a new federal government.

Razali was reported to have said yesterday that Umno would fare better if the party forged an alliance with PN, as some in Umno were not comfortable working with rival-turned-ally DAP.

Razali added it was best for Umno to join PN if they really wanted to help the Malays and develop the country’s Islamic agenda.

Kemaman by-election

Zahid, who is Barisan Nasional chairman, said that the coalition would field a local candidate for the Kemaman by-election on Dec 2. A number of potential candidates have been identified and he expect to receive an official list soon.

“We will select a leader from Kemaman, one who is actively involved at the state or national level to contest in this by-election,” he said.

Terengganu BN chief Ahmad Said would unveil the candidate a few days before nomination day on Nov 18.

The by-election was called after an election court nullified the victory of Che Alias Hamid from PAS at the general election in November last year. The court ruled that the distribution of government aid to voters during the campaign period constituted election bribery.