PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says it is important to take the lead on this issue, as it transcends religious and political affiliations.

SHAH ALAM: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has called for his party members to establish more NGOs to champion environmental issues.

Tuan Ibrahim, who served as environment and water minister in the past two administrations, stressed the importance of his party taking the lead in addressing such issues, as they transcend religious and political affiliations.

“When I was a minister, I noticed there were very few Muslim-based NGOs (championing environmental issues). We need to change this.

“As these issues are a big topic of concern internationally, PAS must champion the matter, as per our party’s position on the matter,” he said during his winding-up speech on the final day of the 69th annual PAS muktamar here.

He added that whenever there was a natural disaster in Malaysia, it was PAS members who were among the first on the scene to provide assistance to the victims.