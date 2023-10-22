The highway authority says it has yet to receive any application from the developer, even though the structure is on private land.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian highway authority (LLM) said today it had not received any application from the developer of a toll station reportedly being built in Gohtong Jaya, Genting Highlands.

LLM chairman Jalaluddin Alias said the highway authority had nothing to do with the construction at the site, where a gantry has been erected.

He said there might have been an assumption, because the land is privately-owned, that there was no need to apply to the Pahang state government, the works ministry or to LLM itself.

“The land is in private hands, but any construction is still bound by the law,” he was quoted as saying.

Plans to charge toll on the road to Genting Highlands were reported on Thursday, with Sin Chew Daily quoting a spokesman for Lingkaran Cekap Sdn Bhd, which manages roads on the highland, as saying the company would manage toll operations.

However, the Bentong municipal council was reported to have issued a stop work order as the developer did not comply with the conditions or sought approval from the local authorities before commencing work.

The New Straits Times reported that the plans submitted by the developer for planning permission were incomplete.

The Pahang state government was also reported to be in the dark over the plans for a toll station. Pahang state executive councillor Leong Yu Man said the matter was not raised during the executive council meeting.