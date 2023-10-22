The first three-car set is near completion in China and will be delivered to Malaysia next year.

PETALING JAYA: The new aerotrain for Kuala Lumpur International Airport will have new features for greater convenience and comfort of air travellers, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said.

He said the first three-car set of the automated people mover system is close to completion in China and is expected to be delivered next year.

The aerotrain will connect the main terminal and the satellite terminal at KLIA.

“There are some additional features in terms of convenience and comfort,” he said in a video clip recorded during his visit to the factory in Wuhu, China. “There are seats for the elderly, and larger windows in the design to ensure a better and brighter view outside.”

Loke hoped that Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad would be able to resolve a contract issue so that the aerotrain service can be reinstated soon.

Last August, an MAHB subsidiary terminated a contract with Pestech Technology Sdn Bhd for the supply, design, and installation of the aerotrain at KLIA.